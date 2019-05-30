Secunderabad MP G Kishan Reddy to get spot in Modi’s council of ministers?

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit’s performance in the recent general elections has not only earned it praise from the party’s Central leadership but might even result in one of its MPs joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s council of ministers.

Secunderabad MP-elect G Kishan Reddy is the favourite for bagging a spot in the council of ministers.

Close aides of Reddy point out that his seniority in the party, laced with his rapport and experience of working with the BJP’s Central leadership, would make him an easy pick to be a minister.

While it is to be seen if he would be entrusted with a Central ministerial berth or made a minister of state, it is almost certain Reddy would eventually be a part of Modi’s cabinet, even if he misses the chance now.

Besides being a three-time MLA, winning consecutive elections, he was the president of the BJP in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

‘BJP looking to expand its base in TS’

One of the prominent reasons party insiders are considering Kishan Reddy’s elevation is the fact that the BJP is looking to expand its footprint in Telangana.

To realise this, leaders feel it is important for the party’s State unit to have one of its MPs in the council of ministers.

Also, in his initial days as a BJP worker, he climbed the ladder of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and became its president. Even the BJP leadership, including general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, said, “representation would be there from Telangana in the council of ministers.”