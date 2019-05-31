Bankers in Telangana to get CCLA website login to disburse crop loans

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Farmers in the State need not deposit their Pattadar Passbooks with the banks for obtaining crop loans from this Kharif onwards. The Chief Commissioner Land Administration (CCLA) portal will be made available to bankers within ten days time, so that bankers can login and disburse crop loans to farmers.

At the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting here on Thursday, the bankers said though Dharani portal was not available, the State government provided “loan charge module” exclusively for bankers. But, the bankers have problems in the “loan charge module” as they can only view and can not access the information. Responding to this, the CCLA officials told the bankers that they would provide login access to bankers on “loan charge module” on the CCLA site.

Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao told the bankers that the farm loan waiver file was in circulation. The longest model code of conduct period would soon be over and the activities of government would pick up in June.

Ramakrishna Rao said that the cut off date for the crop loan waiver is December 11, 2018, on the date the new government was formed in the State. “We are gathering information regarding the pending crop loans as on December 11. Once the data is available, the government will get back to the bankers on crop loan waiver,” Ramakrishna Rao added.

Principal Secretary Agriculture C Partha Sarathi pointed out that the RRBs were faring badly in disbursing the term loans and asked the bankers to improve their performance.

Credit plan

Meanwhile, the SLBC released Rs 1,46,238 crore Annual Credit Plan for 2019-20, of which the share of priority sector is Rs 1,01,353 crore (69 per cent) as against Rs 1,36,733.30 crore of 2018-19, an increase of 6.95 per cent. Agriculture segment has a major share of 68 per cent in the credit plan. The amount earmarked for the priority sector is Rs 68,596 crore. Out of total agriculture target, Rs 19,856 crore is for lending under investment credit as against a target of Rs 15,569.10 crore of previous year. The MSME segment has a share of 21 per cent of the priority sector target at Rs 21,420 crore.

Improved CD ratio

The CD ratio has improved from 116.37 per cent to 117.52 per cent during the FY ended on March, 2019. The total deposits of the banks grew by Rs 41,326 crore (10 per cent) and the total deposits were at Rs 4,54,272 crore as on March 31. The total advances grew by Rs 53,341 crore (11.10 per cent) and the advances of all banks were at Rs 5,33,874 crore as on March 31, 2019.

Spurious seed sellers warned of stern action

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy warned that the State government would take stern action against those who were selling spurious seeds. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Minister said that vigilance teams, task force teams and flying squads have been tasked with curbing the circulation of spurious seeds in the State. So far 17 persons were arrested in this regard and cases booked against four