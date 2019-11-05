TSRTC JAC softens stance, may cross out few demands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the TSRTC JAC, which had, until now, been firm about including all its 26 demands in the discussions with the government, has softened its stance and is ready to consider the government’s request to withdraw a few demands once the talks resumes. However, the JAC leaders did not comment on whether they were ready to give up their main demand of merging the corporation with the State.

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting with all the RTC union leaders on Monday, RTC JAC convenor Aswathama Reddy and co-convenors Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy, said that once the government resumed the talks, they would consider the request to withdraw a few demands that are less important in the current circumstances. “We are ready to overlook a few demands for the time being. Our humble request to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to invite us for the talks and resolve the issue,”Aswathama Reddy said.

Stating that their aim was to resolve the issue amicably, the JAC leader said that the chief minister should stop wasting more time and invite the union leaders for talks. “Just 11 out of over 48,000 workers turned up for duty on Sunday. Of them, five have rejoined the strike on Monday,” he claimed.

Encouraged by the support of RTC workers, Aswadhama Reddy further said that their agitation would continue as per schedule. He added that they were seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and once they get it, they would visit Delhi and apprise him about the strike.