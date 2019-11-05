Home States Telangana

TSRTC JAC softens stance, may cross out few demands

He added that they were seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and once they get it, they would visit Delhi and apprise him about the strike.

Published: 05th November 2019 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy speaks at a meeting in the city on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the TSRTC JAC, which had, until now, been firm about including all its 26 demands in the discussions with the government, has softened its stance and is ready to consider the government’s request to withdraw a few demands once the talks resumes. However, the JAC leaders did not comment on whether they were ready to give up their main demand of merging the corporation with the State. 

Speaking to the media after attending a meeting with all the RTC union leaders on Monday, RTC JAC convenor Aswathama Reddy and co-convenors Thomas Reddy and Raji Reddy, said that once the government resumed the talks, they would consider the request to withdraw a few demands that are less important in the current circumstances. “We are ready to overlook a few demands for the time being. Our humble request to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is to invite us for the talks and resolve the issue,”Aswathama Reddy said.

Stating that their aim was to resolve the issue amicably, the JAC leader said that the chief minister should stop wasting more time and invite the union leaders for talks. “Just 11 out of over 48,000 workers turned up for duty on Sunday. Of them, five have rejoined the strike on Monday,” he claimed.  
Encouraged by the support of RTC workers, Aswadhama Reddy further said that their agitation would continue as per schedule. He added that they were seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and once they get it, they would visit Delhi and apprise him about the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC JAC RTC
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies rise to 24 per cent under Trump rule, says report
MS Dhoni (Photo | AFP)
MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Two TN men face social media ban for posting anti-Modi, anti-Muslim content
US China trade war (Express Illustration)
India gained Rs 5354 crore in additional exports due to US-China trade war: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Telangana shocker: Tahsildar dies after being set ablaze in office
Doctors from Minto Hospital protest against the alleged assault on their colleague by members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, on Monday I Shriram BN
Bengaluru: Resident doctors at Minto continue to protest for the fifth day
Gallery
The two biggest surprises of the list were PNG's Assad Vala getting to lead the side and not even one Canadian finding place in the squad. See the full 12-member squad here. (Photos | Facebook, Twitter)
T20 World Cup 2020: ICC announces team of the tournament after global qualifiers conclude; Paul Stirling, Ryan Ten Doeschate in 
'Gilly changed the role of the wicketkeeper-batsman. But the way he revolutionised the role, you had to become an allrounder and contribute more with the bat.' (Photo | AFP)
20 years since Australia great Adam Gilchrist made his Test debut; Wicketkeepers pay tributes to the "revolutionary"
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp