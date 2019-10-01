Jolt to TDP as Telugu Yuvatha chief resigns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when TDP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to revive the party in Telangana, the party got a jolt on Monday with Telangana State Telugu Yuvatha president Tulla Veerender Goud resigning from his post. He sent his resignation to Naidu stating that the party had deviated from its ideology and hence, he was left with no choice but to resign. Veerender Goud would be reportedly be joining the BJP in the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Delhi on October 3.

There have been reports of Veerender Goud being in touch with the BJP leadership for some time and there were rumours that he would be joining along with his father and senior TDP leader T Devender Goud. In fact, his name figured when TDP Rajya Sabha member Garikapati Mohan Rao, along with other senior party leaders, joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP working president JP Nadda here last month.