‘Ideathon’ discusses ways to tackle plastic waste menace

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Plastic which has become part and parcel of our life is also becoming a growing concern for the environment and human life.

Keeping this mind, a group of youngsters has set out to find practical ideas to get rid of plastic wastes with some help from the GHMC and other local administration.

The five winning teams of ‘Ideathon’, a platform for innovative ideas set up by Accelerate SD, Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited and Society for Advancement of Human Endeavour (SAHE) in collaboration with the GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), IIIT Hyderabad, and AIC-IIIT Hyderabad & Earth Day Network, each focused on the three ‘R’s (reduce, reuse, recycle) of waste management.

During the event, the five teams who were divided into five categories, school, college students, startups, communities & non-profits, presented their ideas on ways to manage plastic waste.

Green Alliance Biotech, a startup from Karimnagar and one among the winning teams, presented the idea of compostable sheets and carry bags that can be made from different biodegradable products and can carry weight up to five to ten kilogram. Another startup Recover Adds that has already replaced five lakh plastic bags from the market presented the idea of providing cloths or pager bags of high quality that can be reused by the local vendors for free so that the local vendors can put their brand names on the bags and can be used as an advertisement. Recover Adds claims that with this, a local shop can save `30,000 on an average, each year.

The event had an interesting panel discussion as well, on ‘Opportunities for tackling Plastic Pollution’, in which experts like government officials, waste management & recycling experts, investors, and manufacturers participated.

Addressing the panel, Bobby Kurien, Head - IES, Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd (REEL) said: “I think there could not have been a better day than Gandhi Jayanti to start this campaign. This is our small effort to give a tribute to the man who fought for the betterment of the nation.”