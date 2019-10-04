Telangana State Telugu Yuvatha President Tulla Veerender Goud joins saffron party

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Telugu Yuvatha President Tulla Veerender Goud on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of party working president JP Nadda in Delhi. Veerender Goud, who resigned from his post on September 30, is the son of veteran TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha member T Devender Goud.

BJP State unit chief K Laxman accompanied Veerender to Delhi. Party general secretaries Ram Madhav and Sudhanshu Trivedi were also present on the occasion.

The defection of Veerender comes at a time when TDP supremo and former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu is making efforts to revive the party in Telangana after the drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.