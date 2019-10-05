Home States Telangana

Many forced to stay in Hyderabad for 4-day weekend

TSRTC officials operating inter-district buses in the city said that Hyderabad-specific commute would be given priority in the event of a bus strike.

Published: 05th October 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC buses. (Photo | EPS/R Satish Babu)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TSRTC strike looming over the State has sent denizens in Hyderabad, who had planned to travel to their hometowns for Dasara, into a state of confusion and anxiety. With train tickets having fully sold out and private travels continuing to increase prices of ticket, Hyderabadis are considering cancelling their trips altogether.

TSRTC officials operating inter-district buses in the city said that Hyderabad-specific commute would be given priority in the event of a bus strike. They added that inter-district travel would only be looked into later. “We will roughly have 400-600 buses plying solely in the city. In these special circumstances, city depots will cater to the city first,” said a senior RTC official.

Many have already dropped their plans for the 4-day weekend ahead. “For every occasion, we usually travel to Suryapet. However, due to the TSRTC strike, we are not sure if we would be spending the festival with our families back home. Private buses are charging thousands of rupees,” said Banoth Shivaganesh, a commuter.

“I was supposed to board a TSRTC bus on Oct 5, 2019 from Hyderabad to Tanuku. As of now, there has been no communication from the TSRTC regarding the strike. They have not intimated us if alternative services will be available,” said Carthik A, a commuter.

Others, who are not regular users of RTC, are also apprehensive about the strike as it would congest the Metros. “The RTC staff going on a strike will affect everyone. The Metros will be more congested, Uber and Ola prices will shoot up and there will be increased traffic on the road,” said Sugandh Rakha, a techie.

