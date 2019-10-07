Telangana High Court asks TSRTC to submit report on alternative steps taken in strike by October 10

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vacation bench of the Telangana High Court on Sunday directed the TSRTC to submit a report by October 10 regarding the arrangements made in view of the ongoing strike by the RTC unions.

While refusing to consider the petitioner’s plea to declare the strike as illegal, the bench made it clear that it would be open for the RTC to take disciplinary action against the errant employees. The bench issued notices to the State government and two striking unions to respond to the PIL filed on the issue.

The was passing this order in a PIL filed in the form of house motion by R Subender Singh, OU student, with a plea to declare the strike as illegal. Petitioner’s counsel PV Krishnaiah told the court that the people, in general, were put to severe hardship due to the RTC strike.

Disputing with the above submissions, state advocate general BS Prasad and additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao, appearing for the RTC, claimed that the corporation has made arrangements by plying about 11,000 buses. If required more additional services would be provided during the festival period.

Since it was alleged that adequate arrangements are not being made, the bench directed all the depot managers to assess the situation and if they see that any of the passengers are stranded in the bus stations, see that number of buses are operated and also submit a report on the next date of hearing. Further, the bench directed them to make alternative arrangements so that people do not suffer.