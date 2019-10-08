Asaduddin Owaisi launches scathing attack on Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Congress was so weak that even the best calcium injection in the world could not revive it.“Congress has been wiped out from the political spectrum of the country.

It can’t be revived even by a calcium injection,” he said. They’re going downwards now and no one can pick them up because they themselves aren’t ready to put up a fight,” Owaisi said while addressing a gathering in Pune. Owaisi claimed the top leadership of the Congress had “ignored” important elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.