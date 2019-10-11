ACB grills accused Insurance Medical Services department officials over possession of indents

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the second day of interrogation, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB), which is the chief investigating agency in the Rs 11.5-crore scam in the Insurance Medical Services (IMS) department, have gleaned details from the accused persons regarding their illegal possession of medicine indents on Thursday, say sources.

The ACB officials had found documents related to the purchase of IMS medicine indents in the possession of private persons working for Omni Medi Pharma.

The documents were supposed to be kept among the records in IMS office. During the interrogation, the ACB officials reportedly showed the accused the documents in connection with the illegal purchase of medicine indents, that caused wrongful loss to the government.