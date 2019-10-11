Home States Telangana

CM KCR’s banter with government staff sparks rumours of ‘divide and rule’ policy

JAC secretary general V Mamatha said the RTC employees were separate from TNGOs and TGOs, indicating that TNGOs and TGOs were not all that eager to back the strike.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

CM KCR interacts with leaders of the TGO Association and Telangana Employees JAC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In what appeared to be the adoption of a divide-and-rule policy to isolate the striking TSRTC employees’ unions, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday engaged the Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC), the largest government workforce, comprising over 3 lakh employees, in light-hearted banter at his official residence Pragati Bhavan, promising to resolve all their issues once the bypoll to Huzurnagar, slated for October 21, is over.

He congratulated the government employees for successfully implementing the 30-day action plan in villages and assured them that all their problems would be addressed in phases.

The unexpected camaraderie took everyone by surprise, setting off rumours that it was only to wean away government employees from expressing solidarity with the TSRTC staff, who have been on strike since

October 5, seeking a merger of their corporation with the government.
The speculation appeared convincing since Opposition parties were planning to convert the agitation into another edition of Sakala Janula Samme, which had forced the Centre into ceding Telangana. Political parties are likely to call a state bandh, and since KCR is intent on throwing a spanner in the works, he apparently sought to endear himself with the government employees.

JAC secretary general V Mamatha said the RTC employees were separate from TNGOs and TGOs, indicating that TNGOs and TGOs were not all that eager to back the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tsrtc employees union TSRTC strike Telangana government CM KCR Pragati Bhavan Huzurnagar bypoll TSRTC staff
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp