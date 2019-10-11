Separate Telangana movement leader KR Amos passes away at 74

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: First-generation separate Telangana movement leader and former Member of Legislative Council (MLC) KR Amos breathed his last here on Thursday. He was 74.

When he fought for separate Telangana and participated in the 1969 Telangana movement, Amos was dismissed from the government service by the then K Brahmananda Reddy government, invoking Article 311 of the Indian Constitution. Amos was the first government employee in the country to be dismissed for his participation in a movement. Amos was a clerk in the then Industries department in the State Secretariat. He was elected as an MLC twice later and was a senior Congress leader. However, he later joined TRS. He also worked as TNGOs president.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled the significant role that Amos had played in the separate Telangana movement. He expressed his sympathies to his family.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao also mourned his death. In a statement, Rama Rao recalled the role Amos played in 1969 Telangana movement and also in the separate Statehood movement after 2001.

Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that the role of Amos in Telangana movement was unforgettable. Health Minister Etela Rajender too condoled the death of Amos.

The void created by Amos could not be filled, said Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao too condoled the death of Amos.