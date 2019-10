By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government has not deposited TSRTC employees’ provident fund in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s account for the last three years.

“Under the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, they swindled the provident fund amounts. It is a big conspiracy. They haven’t appointed a full-time managing director and chairman to the TSRTC,” he said.