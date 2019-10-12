Court posts orders to October 14 in TV9 case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In connection with the petition filed by Banjara Hills police seeking custody of former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash, the local court has posted its orders to Monday. It also reserved the orders on both petitions filed by the police and Ravi Prakash.

While the police had filed a petition seeking his 10-day custody for questioning related to the case, Prakash had also filed a petition seeking bail. The court heard the arguments from both the counsels and served the orders to Monday. The Police arrested Prakash for allegedly transferring Rs 18 crore in cash from the accounts of Alanda Media and Entertainments Pvt Ltd without consent from the board of directors.