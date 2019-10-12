Nizamabad youth caught raping one-yr-old calf, booked

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: In a horrific incident, a youngster from Nizampur village has been booked for allegedly raping a one-year-old calf. According to sub-inspector B Venkateshwarlu, a few villagers had caught the accused Laxman red-handed, while he was raping the calf near a farmer’s house. They later handed Laxman over to the police. It is learnt that the accused confessed to the crime, in addition to stating that he had been “engaging in sexual intercourse” with the calf for almost a year now. Based on the villagers’ complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the IPC.

The calf was taken to a veterinary hospital for medical tests on Friday, based on which the veterinarian will submit a report in a few days. According to police, Laxman’s arrest will depend on this report.

“Such incidents happen only rarely. The last time I encountered a similar incident in the district was 30 years ago,” said Navipet police head constable.