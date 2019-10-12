Telangana finance department issues fresh norms on budget release orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of economic slowdown and shortfall in revenues, the Finance Department issued fresh guidelines on the budget release orders (BROs). Hereafter, the HoDs should prefer bills based on the BROs and administrative sanction orders issued by the government. Principal Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Friday.

The State government decided to issue BROs in the prescribed proforma for some schemes like rice subsidy, power subsidy, Aasara and grant-in-aid towards salaries for the remaining six months of 2019-20 financial year with monthly restrictions.

Regarding the State Sector Schemes, it is decided to release on a quarterly basis except for the above mentioned four schemes, after deducting the releases made so far. In respect of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, it is decided to release 75 per cent of provision made available in the Budget. Provisions made for new schemes and for loans in the Budget will be considered for release after receipt of proposals from the departments concerned.

In respect of wages and payments to Home Guards and Anganwadi workers payments and other categories of people engaged on contract basis against sanctioned permanent posts, the expenditure shall be met on quarterly basis. In respect of VRAs honorarium, it is ordered to honour the bills in relaxation of treasury control orders.

The orders stated that no reappropriation is allowed from the detailed Head of Account 130/133 water charges, 130/135 electricity charges and 140 rents, rates and taxes, 340 scholarships and stipends and new schemes.

The HoDs shall prefer bills based on the Budget Release Orders and administrative sanction orders issued by the government, the Finance Department stated.

Govt employees health scheme extended

The Employees Health Scheme, providing cashless medical treatment to the State government employees, pensioners and their dependent family members, has been extended till March 31, 2020. Orders to this effect were issued by Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department Spl Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Friday.