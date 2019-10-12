Telangana frontrunner in proactive use of data for governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is a frontrunner in the proactive use of data aimed at understanding problems in a scientific way and in formulating innovative schemes for enduring solutions, said Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar.

Addressing the induction training programme for the newly-recruited MSPs and ASOs at MCR HRD on Friday, Vinod Kumar cited the examples of Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, which were based on a collection of ground-level data and its analysis. “These schemes captured the imagination of other States from across the country,” Vinod Kumar said and added that the secret behind the success of Telangana agitation was the extensive use of data in highlighting the deprivation of Telangana region on multiple counts.

Vinod Kumar said that the availability of data from the grass-roots level would be of great help in undertaking planning for continuing the development trajectory of the State with focus on mandals and villages. “It is in this context that the role of the MPSOs and ASOs assumes great importance,” he stated.