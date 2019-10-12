Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao proposes new township policy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As gated communities and colony apartments are coming up in large numbers on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the State government has proposed a new township policy to help builders get speedy approvals, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said here on Friday.

The new policy will also provide builders and developers additional floor space index (FSI) to ensure that more affordable housing is created in these townships. The proposed policy is aimed at attracting private developers to urban township sector for holistic development. The government would like to incentivise the policy so that urban townships develop on the basis of private investment, the minister said.

The townships proposed by private firms will have tax incentives including waiver of development charges, conversion charges and reduction in property tax. However, a township should have a minimum of 100 acres in HMDA limits. The integrated townships should have land earmarked for workspaces and recreation with specific allocation for each category.

Inaugurating the State’s first-ever integrated logistics park at Mangalpally, KTR said that eight integrated logistics parks would come up along the ORR as part of plans to make Hyderabad a global city.

The minister said the world’s largest pharmaceutical cluster was also coming up at Mucherla, spread over 18,000-19,000 acres. He said the Pharma City would be a world-class facility and would be equipped with the latest technology.

Another Aerospace park will be developed in LB Nagar village for which the government is in the process of acquiring 500-600 acres. One aerospace park is already functioning at Adibhatla.

Stating that logistics is one of the 14 thrust areas identified in the State’s industrial policy, the minister said these parks would facilitate industrialisation in all four directions around the city and through decongestion ensure there is not much pressure on the city infrastructure. Besides, it would generate employment to local youths.

Three inter-state bus terminals were proposed on the city outskirts, KTR said, adding that two major railway terminals coming at Cherlapally and Nagulapalle would be interconnected with bus terminals to provide multi-modal transport system. The government would sanction `40 crore for four ULBs of Ibrahimpatnam, Turkayamjal, Adibhatla and Pedda Amberpet for developmental works, the minister said.