Home States Telangana

Laxman injured during BJP dharna in Hyderabad

Tension prevailed for a while as war of words broke out between the security forces and BJP leaders. 

Published: 13th October 2019 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State chief Laxman gets injured during the party’s dharna at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

BJP State chief Laxman gets injured during the party’s dharna at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Launching an agitation in support of over 48,000 striking RTC workers, a large number of BJP leaders and workers, under the leadership of State unit chief K Laxman, staged a dharna in front of Bus Bhavan on Saturday.

Tension prevailed for a while as war of words broke out between the security forces and BJP leaders. 

When the police officials requested the saffron leaders to vacate the site as they allegedly had no permission to stage the protest, they squatted on the ground and refused to leave, forcing the police detain them.

Over 50 leaders, including former MLA C Ramachandra Reddy, were arrested and shifted to various police stations in the city.

While the police were in the process of detaining the leaders, Laxman slipped and fell on the ground, sustaining a minor injury to his forehead. He was immediately taken to NIMS Hospital. 

It proved difficult for security forces to shift BJP women workers owing to their numbers. Women constables struggled to lift squatting workers.

The agitation lasted about one hour. Though traffic on RTC Crossroads was diverted, vehicles caused jams on alternative routes.

The BJP took out a rally from RTC Kala Bhavan at Baghlingampalli to the Bus Bhavan and raised slogans against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The agitators demanded that the State government immediately invite RTC JAC leaders for talks and resolve the issue amicably.

Earlier, extending his party’s full support to the striking RTC workers, Laxman had said that his party would not rest until the State government accepted all the demands of the workers.

“We will launch state-wide agitation to exert pressure on the government. Today’s agitation is only the beginning. We will intensify it in the coming days,” he warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTC strike Telangana K Laxman Hyderabad
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp