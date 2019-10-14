Schools & colleges defy Telangana government, try to resume classes from October 14

Donita Jose By

HYDERABAD: In all likelihood, the city will wake up to chaos on Monday. Despite government orders that schools and colleges must remain closed till October 19, some institutes have asked their teachers and students to report on Monday morning. Owing to the TSRTC strike, the education department had said all schools and colleges, barring medical institutes, must extend their Dasara holidays.

With RTC staff on strike, the idea was that if schools or colleges function, students and teachers would find it hard to reach on time. However, several schools and colleges appear to have decided to reopen on Monday.

Several students took to Twitter to complain about being asked to report at their schools and colleges despite the government extending the Dasara holidays. “@KTRTRS After declaration of holidays upto 19 Oct from Govt. of Telangana due TSRTC strike. CVSR college of Engineering is paying no heed to the circular. It’s leading to inconvenience to the non local students to come to the college. Do understand the problem of the students,” tweeted Akhil CH, a student.

Child rights activists too were notified by teachers about schools reopening illegally and children being forced to attend. “We received several complaints from teachers and students alike. Some schools like Gowtham Model School in Sanathnagar have threatened teachers that if they fail to report to school, their pay would be reduced,” said Sai Teja, from the Forum Against Corruption.

Similarly, students and activists mentioned Narayana Concept School Kukatpally and Srinidhi Engineering School Ghatkesar among the institutions attempting to reopen during the holidays.

Even parents took to Twitter to express their concern. “How come Velocity Madina Guda branch school had not declared the holiday when @TelanganaCMO had extended the same for a week? @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @cyberabadpolice whom to complain?” tweeted one Krishna. The State residential welfare schools were asked to proceed with classes if children had returned from home. Senior education officials warned of stringent action if private institutions tried to reopen before Oct 19.