Yet another TSRTC worker tries to end life

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday, another TSRTC employee attempted suicide by slashing his wrist during a protest at the HCU depot in Hyderabad. A Sandeep, a ticket machine operator with HCU depot, made three deep gashes on his left forearm on Monday.

“We stopped him before he could do any more damage but he had already made three cuts. Each of them has got three stitches. He is now kept under observation at the Area Hospital in Kondapur,” noted Mahesh Goud, secretary of HCU depot. The Gachibowli police have now booked a case against Sandeep. According to eyewitnesses, Sandeep was seated with the protestors during a sit-in outside HCU depot, when he suddenly got up and cut his forearm.

The ongoing RTC strikes have come with a double whammy for the protesting employees as not only do they face the danger of losing their jobs, they are yet to receive salaries for the month of September. The pressure is severe and two RTC employees have already killed themselves in the last two days. The corporation owes close to Rs 225 crore in salary to its employees for the month of September.