Telangana special police constable shoots self at CM's farmhouse

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Telangana Special Police constable Venkateswarlu reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at the Chief Minister's farmhouse at Erravalli in Siddipet district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to police sources, the 40-year-old constable, who hailed from Chada village in Valigunda Mandal in Ydadari-Bhuvanagiri district, resorted to the extreme step unable to bear "harassment" by his superior officers.

He was head-guard at the south gate of the Chief Minister's farmhouse. An investigation is on.

(More details awaited)