Nizamabad woman dies on the spot after being hit by TSRTC bus

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: In a horrifying incident, a woman was killed after she was hit by an RTC bus at NTR X roads in Nizamabad on Wednesday. According to sources, Abhiba Begum, 46, was trying to cross the road when a TSRTC bus from Nizamabad One Depot (AP 9 Z 2167), which was coming from Nandipet to Nizamabad, hit her and killed her on the spot. The driver, Krish Kumar, working as a temporary driver, has been arrested by Nizamabad police.

Meanwhile, in a separte incident in Kamareddy town, an RTC bus proceeding towards Siddipet suddenly came on to the people standing beside the road. No one was hurt. The driver was caught by the people and handed over to the police.

Accidents averted

Karimnagar: At Huzurabad depot, protesters noticed the rod connecting the wheels of a bus was broken and alerted the driver. At Nampalli village in Sircilla after the steering of an RTC bus detached from its knob. Alert driver ensured all 50 passengers deboarded safely