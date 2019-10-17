Home States Telangana

Telangana Electricity Trade Unions declare solidarity with TSRTC workers, threaten strike after October 23

He said they would organise a public meeting on October 23 to take a call regarding the strike.

Published: 17th October 2019 04:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:50 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC workers staged protest at BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar residence in Karimnagar | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the failure of talks with the Telangana Transco chairman, the Telangana Electricity Trade Unions Front (TETUF) warned the government that they would go on strike any day after October 23. They staged a protest at Mint Compound here on Wednesday..

The employees’ unions have been demanding regularisation of services for over 23,000 artisans, implementation of the Revised Pension Rules 1980, and employment to the kin of artisans who were killed on duty, along with other demands.TETUF chairman N Padma Reddy stated that they have extended their support to TSRTC workers and would go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not addressed. He said they would organise a public meeting on October 23 to take a call regarding the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Transco Telangana Electricity Trade Unions Front TETUF TETUF chairman N Padma Reddy TSRTC workers
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp