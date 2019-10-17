Telangana Electricity Trade Unions declare solidarity with TSRTC workers, threaten strike after October 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the failure of talks with the Telangana Transco chairman, the Telangana Electricity Trade Unions Front (TETUF) warned the government that they would go on strike any day after October 23. They staged a protest at Mint Compound here on Wednesday..

The employees’ unions have been demanding regularisation of services for over 23,000 artisans, implementation of the Revised Pension Rules 1980, and employment to the kin of artisans who were killed on duty, along with other demands.TETUF chairman N Padma Reddy stated that they have extended their support to TSRTC workers and would go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not addressed. He said they would organise a public meeting on October 23 to take a call regarding the strike.