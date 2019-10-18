Home States Telangana

 Former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash arrested for yet another case of cheating

He was earlier arrested by the Banjara hills police of Hyderabad and lodged at Chanchalguda prison. 

Published: 18th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO V Ravi Prakash (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash was taken into custody by the Cyberabad police in connection with a fresh cheating case registered against him with the cybercrime wing of Cyberabad. He was earlier arrested by the Banjara Hills police of Hyderabad and lodged at Chanchalguda prison. 

The Cyberabad police took him into custody on a PT warrant and produced him before the  IX additional Metropolitan Magistrate court in Miyapur. He was remanded to judicial custody till October 30.
Cybercrime police had registered a case in May on a complaint from iVision Media India Pvt Ltd, owned by iLabs Group. 

They stated that their office has received a courier from an advocate, which had documents related to a case pending at the National Companies Law Tribunal. While verifying the documents, they found confidential information in the form of a mail.

They alleged that the confidential documents of their company had been sent to an outsider through email. The mail was sent by one Natraj, who claimed to be an employee of the firm. But as there was no employee with that name working with them, iLabs group approached police, stating their information was being stolen and same was being shared using fake email ids.

A case was registered and on inquiry, it was found that the mail was sent from the IP address which was being accessed by Ravi Prakash. 

Meanwhile, a local court on Thursday granted conditional bail to Ravi Prakash in connection with the `18 crore amount transfer case that was registered by the Banjara Hills police. The court asked the former TV9 CEO to deposit Rs 1 lakh worth security and asked him not to leave the city without intimation to the court. 

A few days ago, the Banjara Hills police have registered cases against Ravi Prakash and others for allegedly transferring Rs 18 crore funds from the accounts of TV9 new management Alanda Media and Entertainments without consent of the board of directors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Former CEO of TV9 V Ravi Prakash Cyberabad police Banjara Hills police
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp