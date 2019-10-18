Home States Telangana

Opposition parties to intensify protests across State in support of TSRTC workers

The parties have directed their supporters to take part in the proposed bandh scheduled on October 19. 

Published: 18th October 2019 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 07:19 AM

TSRTC workers staged protest at BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar residence in Karimnagar | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As there has been no response from the State government with regard to the High Court’s advice on holding talks with the striking TSRTC workers’ unions, the opposition parties and the RTC JAC are now gearing up to intensify their agitation. 

Opposition parties -- the Congress, BJP, TDP, CPI, CPM, TJS and other caste-based organisations, including the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) —have asked their workers to organise protests in their respective district and mandal headquarters. The parties have directed their supporters to take part in the proposed bandh scheduled on October 19. 

The BJP, which was at the forefront of the protests in support of RTC workers, was upbeat over the success of dharna in front of Bus Bhavan. As part of its protest strategy, the BJP State unit chief K Laxman will visit Hanamkonda on Friday to stage a massive agitation in front of RTC retreading unit. The BJP is planning protests across all the RTC properties that were leased out to private individuals by the government. 

The Congress, meanwhile, has already announced that it would lay siege to Pragati Bhavan on October 21. The party leadership is waiting for the Huzurnagar Assembly bypolls to get over so that they can launch a massive agitation. 

Further, the CPM, CPI and their frontal organisations have decided to intensify their protests after the bandh. However, the lack of coordination among the parties is lessening the impact of their protests.

TAGS
Telangana government TSRTC TSRTC workers’ unions BJP TDP CPM Congress
Comments

