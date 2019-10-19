Home States Telangana

Best time to be entrepreneur or launch a startup, says KTR

After the recent corporate tax reduction from 34 per cent in the manufacturing sector to 15-17 per cent, I don't think there is a better time to invest in India and in manufacturing, KTR said.

Published: 19th October 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao at MAN’EXE 2019 in Hyderabad on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pointing out that the Central government’s emphasis is on startups, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that the current period is the best time to be an entrepreneur or to establish a startup.

Speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry’s MAN’EXE 2019, he said, “I don’t think there is a better time in our lifetime than this to be an entrepreneur. Because we have a government which talks about startup India and standup India. Never has a government encouraged innovation at this scale.”

As for Telangana, he said, “..much before the government started Standup, we had already stood up and started running.” Rama Rao also appreciated the corporate tax reduction in the country and said that that “there won’t be a better time to invest in the country”.

“After the recent corporate tax reduction from 34 per cent in the manufacturing sector to 15-17 per cent, I don't think there is a better time to invest in India and in manufacturing,” he said.

“Now you are on a level playing field with Cambodia, Malaysia, Ethiopia, Indonesia and Vietnam, which have been doing good off late because of various reasons. Now India is also on the same level,” he added.
He also said that the country can benefit from the current ongoing US-China trade war.

“We can definitely feed off the trade war that is going on between the United States and China. We can certainly leverage this opportunity to leverage more opportunities from our country. Telangana being a progressive State, any manufacturing that will come our way we will certainly be there to welcome them with a red carpet to create more local opportunities,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central government KT Rama Rao corporate tax reduction MAN’EXE 2019 US-China trade war
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp