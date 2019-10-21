TSRTC strike explainer: Here's all you need to know

By Express News Service

Telangana has been gripped by an unprecedented strike by TSRTC employees. Here's all you need to know about it.

When did the strike start?

The TSRTC employees have been on strike from October 5.

Why are they on strike?

To press for the implementation of their charter of 25 demands, including the merger of TSRTC with the state government, pay revision, job security, payment of dues by the government, adding more buses to the fleet, removing obsolete buses and filling up of vacancies.

ALSO READ: TSRTC stir - Revanth Reddy hoodwinks cops, escapes from house on a bike; arrested at Pragati Bhavan

What is the state government's reaction?

The state cabinet constituted a three-member committee of IAS officials to consider the demands of the employees on October 2 but could not resolve it, which led to the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TSRTC employees' unions to go on strike from October 5. This also forced the government to extend the Dasara vacations for educational institutions from October 14 to October 21.

Was there any ultimatum?

As the TSRTC employees' unions decided to go on strike during the festive season as Dasara was around the corner (on October 8), the Chief Minister served an ultimatum - to report to duty by 6pm on the day the strike began: October 5. Those who failed to do so would be considered dismissed.

The ultimatum did not have much impact on the striking employees as only around 155 employees rejoined service before the deadline.

ALSO READ: JAC announces 7-day agitation as government, TSRTC management fail to begin talks

What is in store now for the employees?

As almost all the 48,000 employees of TSRTC did not pay heed to the CM's ultimatum, they could now stand to lose their jobs.

However, the TSRTC JAC continues to be on strike as the CM has refused to have a direct dialogue with the union leaders. The employees have not been paid their September salaries. The dialogue was not taken up despite the High Court asking the government and the TSRTC management to do so.

What alternative measures have been taken by the government?

The state government has arranged to hire on daily wages private persons holding licences to drive heavy vehicles to act as TSRTC bus drivers. The transport department tests if these drivers are able to drive the buses and then grants permits to drive them. This way the state government has been able to operate around 60-80 percent of the buses in the districts but that figure drops to only around 50-60 percent buses in the Greater Hyderabad limits.