Home States Telangana

One more TSRTC driver dies of heart attack in Nalgonda

A resident of Rahmathnagar street in Nalgonda town, Jameel was working as driver at the Narketpally RTC bus depot.

Published: 26th October 2019 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Police arrest protesters who staged a road blockade in Nalgonda on Friday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Yet another TSRTC driver died due to cardiac arrest, as the strike by the employees entered its 21st day on Friday. The deceased Jameel, 42, was reportedly watching CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s press meet on the strike when he suffered from the heart stroke. According to family members, he was deeply disturbed by the CM’s refusal to look into the issues raised by TSRTC workers.

A resident of Rahmathnagar street in Nalgonda town, Jameel was working as a driver at the Narketpally RTC bus depot. Though his family took him to the hospital soon after he complained of chest pain, he died in the wee hours of Friday while undergoing treatment. After receiving the news, leaders of various organisations including employees’ unions, Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika and the MRPS rushed to the hospital. Their request for a procession with Jameel’s body was denied by the police. The body was later taken to his residence.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, numerous RTC employees and others took out a rally from the bus stand to Jameel’s house. They also staged a road blockade near the Subhash Statue. The police arrested Vidyavanthula Vedika leader P Saidhulu and a few other leaders amid the protest.

Left parties to intensify protests in support of strike
Khammam: The Left parties have decided to intensify their protests in support of the RTC employees’ strike. As part of this, the leaders organised rallies and a relay hunger strike in Khammam and Kothagudem. Addressing the gathering, CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of playing mind games just so that he can privatise RTC

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC driver TSRTC CM KCR TSRTC workers Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations are in full flow to rescue Sujith alive. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Two-year-old boy slips into Tamil Nadu borewell, rescue ops underway
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)
One washed away, reservoirs full, first flood warning issued in Krishna district
Gallery
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
The SP turned out to be a major gainer in the UP Assembly bypolls for 11 seats, wresting a seat each from the ruling BJP and the BSP, while the NDA got eight, one less than it held. (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2019: From SP's Tazeen Fatma to BJP's Surendra Maithani, here are all winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp