One more TSRTC driver dies of heart attack in Nalgonda

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Yet another TSRTC driver died due to cardiac arrest, as the strike by the employees entered its 21st day on Friday. The deceased Jameel, 42, was reportedly watching CM K Chandrasekhar Rao’s press meet on the strike when he suffered from the heart stroke. According to family members, he was deeply disturbed by the CM’s refusal to look into the issues raised by TSRTC workers.

A resident of Rahmathnagar street in Nalgonda town, Jameel was working as a driver at the Narketpally RTC bus depot. Though his family took him to the hospital soon after he complained of chest pain, he died in the wee hours of Friday while undergoing treatment. After receiving the news, leaders of various organisations including employees’ unions, Telangana Vidyavanthula Vedika and the MRPS rushed to the hospital. Their request for a procession with Jameel’s body was denied by the police. The body was later taken to his residence.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased, numerous RTC employees and others took out a rally from the bus stand to Jameel’s house. They also staged a road blockade near the Subhash Statue. The police arrested Vidyavanthula Vedika leader P Saidhulu and a few other leaders amid the protest.

Left parties to intensify protests in support of strike

Khammam: The Left parties have decided to intensify their protests in support of the RTC employees’ strike. As part of this, the leaders organised rallies and a relay hunger strike in Khammam and Kothagudem. Addressing the gathering, CPM district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of playing mind games just so that he can privatise RTC