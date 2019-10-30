Home States Telangana

In a first, Telangana to use blockchain in public distribution system scheme

It may be noted that with this trial run, Telangana will become the first State in the country to use blockchain technology in the PDS scheme.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

HSBC_blockchain

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) is all set to introduce ‘blockchain technology’ in the public distribution system (PDS) during this Kharif season. With the aim of curbing irregularities and bringing more transparency into the PDS scheme, will inaugurate the trial project at MLS Point in Gajwel, Siddipet district, said Commissioner Akun Sabarwal.

It may be noted that with this trial run, Telangana will become the first state in the country to use blockchain technology in the PDS scheme.

The TSCSC will give a unique QR code to each jute bag. The encrypted information will be connected to department servers. When the officials concerned would scan the code, the data related to the bag would be retrievable on their smartphones. 

It would be impossible to change the QR code printed on the jute bags and have their location details. These details would be updated into the servers as and when the code is scanned by officials. The technology will also enable the officials to keep a track of how many times a bag has been used in one cycle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation TSCSC blockchain public distribution system PDS Kharif season
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government may roll out 'amnesty' scheme for unaccounted gold
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One nation, one ration card' for Public Distribution System consumers soon
For representational purposes. (File photo | Reuters)
One-third of the world’s consumers are suddenly nervous to spend, here's why!
Dharamveer Jakhar with the students of 'Apni Pathshala' | EPS
This Rajasthan cop built a school to educate 450 children who used to beg on streets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police push away AISF activists who protested in front of the Secretariat demanding a re-investigation into the death of the two Dalit siblings at Walayar in Palakkad. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Protests erupt over acquittal of 3 accused in Walayar rape-murder case
India's tragic history of borewell accidents
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp