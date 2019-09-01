Home States Telangana

59% of Telangana police force justify use of violence, Kerala, Odisha disagrees

West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and Kerala had the highest proportion of police personnel with zero inclination to punish or justify violence. 

Published: 01st September 2019 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2019 11:32 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose

Image of Odisha police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as Telangana police department is advocating People friendly Policing policy, 59 per cent of the force justify use of violence, 'Status of Policing in India Report 2019' shows.

74 percent of the personnel feel that no matter how serious a complaint, there must be a preliminary investigation before registering an FIR (First Information Report), while 24 percent of them opine that For all serious complaints, FIR must be directly registered. 

Police personnel in Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Karnataka and Bihar had a very high inclination to punish or justify violence. 

On the other hand, West Bengal, Odisha, Punjab and Kerala had the highest proportion of police personnel with zero inclination to punish or justify violence. 

Compared to other States, police personnel in Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Nagaland and Karnataka are more likely to report that they would rather use extra-judicial means to resolve matters. They are in favour of punishing the criminals themselves, instead of going through the process of a legal trial. On the other hand, police personnel from Punjab and Odisha are most likely to prefer legal trial over meting out instant justice, found the survey.

In Telangana 64 per cent of the force advocate for a legal trial, while only 34 per cent are for Police punishing a criminal. About 36 per cent of the civil police across the country agreed with the statement that for minor offences, a minor punishment to the accused by the police is better than a legal trial. 

About 78 per cent of the police agreed with the statement that a legal trial is better than killing criminals, no matter how dangerous they are. On the contrary, nearly one in five (19%) personnel agreed with the statement that killing dangerous criminals is better than a legal trial, the survey noted.
 

