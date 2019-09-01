Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility to come up in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the manufacture of medical devices in the State, Sahajanand Medical Technologies is set to lay the foundation for Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility in Sangareddy district on Sunday. Prominent guests at the event will be Health Minister Eatela Rajender, Labour and Employment Minister Ch Malla Reddy and TSIIC Chairman G Ballamallu.

The unit will come up in Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur. Built at a cost of Rs 250 crore, it will be spread across 20 acres and provide direct employment to 2,200 and indirect employment to 500. It will have a manufacturing capacity of more than 1,25 million stents per annum.

Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) is India’s first and largest stent manufacturing company with a market share of over 30 per cent. It has a presence in more than 800 cath labs and hospitals in the country.

Meanwhile, SMT chairman Dhirajlal Kotadia and managing director Bhargav Kotadia called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

Rama Rao later tweeted: “Delighted to welcome Sri Dhirajlal Kotadia, Chairman & Bhargav Kotadia, MD of SMT (Sahajanand Medical Technologies) SMT will be breaking ground tomorrow to setup Asia’s largest stent manufacturing facility at Medical devices park, Sultanpur. More than 2,000 jobs to be created. Medical devices manufacturing in India will naturally create jobs, but more importantly will reduce dependence on importing and will also lower the cost of these important products. Delighted that Hyderabad will be an important hub for Medical devices”.