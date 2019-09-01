Myth of illegal immigrants is busted: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the ‘myth of illegal immigrants’ residing in the country was busted, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed the BJP over the huge number of people that were left out from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), including a large number of legal citizens.

Speaking to the media, Owaisi said, “The BJP should learn a lesson from what has happened in Assam. This should make them stop asking for NRC throughout the country. The so-called myth of illegal migrants has been busted.”