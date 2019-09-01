‘Release white paper on request for KLIS status’: Jeevan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the State government of lying on the issue of seeking national project status for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded the government release white paper on the efforts it had made to seek national status for the project.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Jeevan Reddy on Saturday questioned the reasons behind the State government not able to secure national status for Kaleshwaram project. The Congress leader claimed that the State government was never serious about getting national status for the project, which was exposed by the fact that it never sent the request for the same in the required format.

“All the claims being made by the ruling party in this regard are false and misleading,” he said.

The senior Congress leader stated that if national status is accorded to Kaleshwaram project, Centre would bear 60 per cent of the cost, which would reduce the burden of the State to considerable level.