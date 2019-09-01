Tax-E-Mela: GHIAL helps over 1,300 cab drivers file ITRs for free

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport collaborated with Bangalore based start-up ‘Cab Dost’, as a part of its corporate social responsibility, to help file IT Returns (ITRs) for free, with round-the-clock support for on-the-move taxi drivers in the city.

This was taken as follow-up of previous year’s free PAN and Aadhar linking financial inclusion drive. GHIAL had undertaken this unique initiative of ‘Tax E-Mela’ this year, which was organized from June 21 to August 5 benefiting over 1,300 taxi drivers. GHIAL and the Hyderabad centre of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation joined hands with Cab Dost, a tech-based enterprise working with the driver community in India to help them file their ITRs and aim to bring financial inclusion by creating awareness to build a credible track record and plan their finances.

The airport operator organised this e-mela to provide free help to drivers of all airport-bound cabs including pre-paid, private and app-based taxis.

‘8 per cent taxi drivers in country from Hyderabad’

According to a survey by Cab Dost, 8 per cent of taxi drivers in India are from Hyderabad. Also, tax literacy among the taxi drivers in city is very less as they are mostly unaware of the need for filing ITRs. At Cab Dost, more than 9,000 ITRs have been filed earlier free of cost