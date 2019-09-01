Home States Telangana

Telangana reels under rising Dengue, Malaria cases

Over 900 cases of dengue recorded across Telangana in the past couple of months, tribal districts struggle with malaria.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rising cases of dengue in the state have sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. The department has recorded over 900 cases of dengue in just the past couple of months. The worst hit is Hyderabad district with 210 cases. 

Meanwhile, tribal district are struggling with a malaria epidemic. Mulugu, with 210 cases in just two months, has recorded the highest number of malaria cases in the entire State. While government hospitals struggle to cater to thousands of people in out-patient wards on a daily basis, Heath department officials claim the only way to tackle the diseases is to increase awareness among the people. 

Incidentally, the Telangana High Court had recently directed the State government to take immediate preventive measures to curb dengue across the State. The court also asked the government to inform it by September 7 about how well-equipped the State Medical and Health department was to fight the disease and various public awareness programmes. 

A well-placed source at the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The department can only do so much. The best way to tackle diseases like dengue and malaria is prevention. Citizens need to be aware of their surroundings. They have to be educated properly, which the GHMC is supposed to do. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water as opposed to malaria mosquitos. Even an open bottle of clean water which has not been disposed can lead to larvae formation.” 
Nonetheless, government hospitals still seem to be ill quipped to test the scores of patients coming to them with dengue-like symptoms. Most small hospitals refer their patients to Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital for diagnostic tests. The diagnostic tests at these hospitals, when available, are free to customers. 

Testing for dengue
Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital Dr B Nagender, explained, “There are three types of tests available. The most common is the Dengue Serology test, which is a blood test that uses glycoproteins such as NS1 and NS2. The second is the dengue disk test, an instantaneous test, in which the blood is tested on a neutral and active disc to identify if the patient is dengue positive. Finally, the last method is an indirect test, where the doctor keeps measuring the patient’s platelets to identify if he/she has dengue.” He further added, “However, the treatment for Dengue is only symptomatic. Which means, medication can be provided only to treat the symptoms and not the disease.” 

