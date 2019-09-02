Home States Telangana

Telangana budget may be presented on September 9

Governor ESL Narasimhan had issued a notification on Sunday, summoning the Assembly on September 9.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Assembly session would begin from September 9 to pass the full-fledged Budget for the current fiscal 2019-20. Vote-on-Account Budget was presented last March by the government.

It is learnt that the government was planning to introduce the Budget on the first day of the Assembly session.

As part of the Budget exercise, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting on August 26 with  State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar,  government’s chief advisor Rajiv Sharma and others. 

The Chief Minister had instructed officials to prepare the State’s annual Budget in the backdrop of economic recession and prepare the Budget based on a realistic view keeping in view the balance between revenue and expenditure needs of the State. He had asked officials to give top priority to agriculture and welfare schemes.

