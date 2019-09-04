Heavy rains likely in Telangana for next two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The current spell of heavy rain will continue in Hyderabad and over parts of Telangana till Thursday, according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD.

In its forecast issued on Tuesday, IMD-Hyderabad said heavy rain is likely to occur in Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Rajanna Siricilla, Peddapalle, Warangal (Rural and Urban), Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts.

This recent spell of rainfall that has been lashing Hyderabad region has still not been able to meet the overall deficit. As on Tuesday, Trimulgherry received the highest rainfall at 5.5 mm. Overall, Mattampalle in Suryapet district received the highest rainfall at 70.8 mm. The other two places that received most precipitation were also from Suryapet.