Not trying for post of Telangana BJP chief: Muralidhar Rao

HYDERABAD: Amid rumours that he is seriously trying for the post of party Telangana unit chief, BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday clarified that he was not in the race for the post and that he want to continue in the national politics.

“All the reports regarding myself trying for State unit president’s post is media creation. I am happy where I am. I want to be in national politics,” he said. In a informal chat with the media here, Muralidhar Rao stated: “Neither I was approached by the party leadership nor I ever expressed my desire to occupy the post. All these has been media creation. There is not an iota of truth in this,” he clarified.

According to him, State unit president elections are supposed to be held in December, hence, the party leadership does not look for suitable candidates so early. “As per my knowledge the party leadership had so far not started the exercise of identifying State unit chief candidates. When there is no effort by the party leadership to start the exercise, where is the question of my starting lobbying for the post?” he asked.