TRS leaders condole former MLA and minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy’s demise

The rites of former MLA and minister Cheruku Muthyam Reddy, who passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, will be held on Wednesday.

Published: 04th September 2019 04:04 AM

Ex-MLA and TRS leader Cheruku Muthyam Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

Ex-MLA and TRS leader Cheruku Muthyam Reddy (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

During his successful political career, Muthyam Reddy had endeared himself to the people of Dubbak constituency in the erstwhile Medak district with sheer hard work and commitment to the development of the constituency. 

Muthyam Reddy began his political career as the sarpanch of Tukkapur village of Thoguta Mandal in Siddipet district and went to become an MLA before severing as a minister in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet in the united Andhra Pradesh.  In 2018, when Congress denied him the ticket, he joined the TRS on the invitation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. 

The chief minister, TRS MLA T Harish Rao, former deputy CM Damodar Rajanarsimha, Dubbak MLA S Ramalinga Reddy and Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy condoled the demise of Muthyam Reddy.
Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and BJP state representative Raghunandan Rao also paid homage to the departed leader.

The last rites of Muthyam Reddy would be held on Wednesday after his daughter Jyothi returns from the United States. 

