TRS to rope in ‘digital media soldiers’ ahead of municipal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of its preparations for the ensuing municipal elections, the TRS party has decided to appoint one social media coordinator for every polling both in all Assembly segments across the State. These social media coordinators will be trained by the party.

During a meeting with the party leaders from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts organised at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the party leaders to select one social media coordinator for every polling booth and furnish their names to the party office. These social media coordinators would act as “digital media soldiers” and conduct campaign on the welfare and developmental activities of the State government in GHMC and other areas.

Exhorting the party leaders to adapt to the latest social trends, Rama Rao said: “The influence of the social media has been increasing election after the election. Every MLA and leader of the party should recognise this.”

As the ruling TRS is gearing itself up for the ensuing municipal elections, Rama Rao held the party’s first preparatory meeting on Tuesday.

‘Stay focussed’

Rama Rao exuded confidence that the TRS would emerge victorious in the municipalities and corporations located in and around GHMC. “As many as 10 civic bodies are going to polls in Medchal Assembly segment alone. Identify Assembly segments which have more than one civic body. Concentrate on those Assembly segments,” Rama Rao directed the party leaders.

He said that the party would appoint in-charges for all the Assembly segments that have more than one civic body. If there were no MLAs or MPs for the party, then the party would appoint additional in-charges for better coordination, the TRS leader said.

MLAs and MLCs belonging to Hyderabad would be made in-charges for the neighbouring municipalities, where the TRS did not have MLAs and MLCs, Rama Rao said.

Chairpersons of various Corporations too would be appointed as in-charges for civic polls, Rama Rao said and added that the names of the in-charges would be announced by party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao in a day or two.

The in-charges along with other leaders should chalk out the election plan that suits the municipality. Rama Rao directed the party leaders to constitute the Basti and division committees by September 6.