Former Congress MP, Senior TDP leader join BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior TDP leader Revuri Prakash Reddy and former Congress MP D Ravinder Naik joined BJP in the presence of party working president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, party Telangana unit chief K Laxman and ex-MLA M Dharma Rao were present. Laxman said that the party would gain from the experience of the two senior leaders.