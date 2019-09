By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: HINA Begum of Hyderabad, who was allegedly immolated by her husband in Jakarta of Indonesia, is trapped in the country, her mother Najma Begum said while requesting Ministry of External Affairs to intervene into the matter.

According to Najma, Hina was almost murdered by her son-in-law and his second wife. She was informed that “Hina was accidentally burnt” and the man demanded money for treatment.“She wants to come back, but her husband is not allowing her,” Najma added.