Senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir slams CM KCR over state of economy in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir accused Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao of not taking measures to improve the State’s economy and trying to divert the attention of the people in the name of bringing new laws to streamline the administration.

“It is shocking that CM KCR is not showing any signs of worry over the economic slowdown, loss of jobs and health crisis. He is still diverting people’s attention with his rhetoric of having new laws. Where is the ‘Real Administration’ which he promised to give from August 15?” he twitted.