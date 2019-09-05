Home States Telangana

Telangana abolishes yearly license renewal of petroleum products

The Centre has concurred with the proposal of the Telangana government and accordingly the state amended the Telangana State Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies, 2016).

Published: 05th September 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has given exemption to LPG, Kerosene dealers and petrol stations from renewing the license annually, as part of ease of doing business, and would instead issue a one time license, valid for life.

"LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol dealers till now had to renew their license every year or every three years. LPG, Kerosene Dealers and Petrol Dealers Association made representations to the government seeking exemption from this policy and issue a one time license. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave approval to this," an official release said.

The Centre has concurred with the proposal of the Telangana government and accordingly the state amended the Telangana State Petroleum Products (Licensing and Regulation of Supplies, 2016). On Thursday, the Civil Supplies Department issued an Order affecting the change, it said. There are about 2,553 petrol bunks, 723 LPG dealers and nearly 900 Kerosene dealers in state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana petroleum products Telangana petroleum license renewal K Chandrashekar Rao Telangana petroleum dealers
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp