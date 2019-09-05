Home States Telangana

Telangana government not in a position to pay retirement benefits: BJP

The CM had destroyed the entire financial discipline of the State with his impractical programmes and  schemes.

Published: 05th September 2019 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP spokesperson Raghunandan Rao alleged that TS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to increase the retirement age of State government employees to 60 or 61 years, as the State is facing financial crisis and not in a position to pay retirement benefits. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Raghunandan Rao stated that since the State is bankrupt, the CM is now talking about increasing the retirement age.  “KCR has no love for employees. He is doing so as the State does not have money to pay to retire employees,” he claimed.

The CM had destroyed the entire financial discipline of the State with his impractical programmes and schemes. Though the State is in deep financial crisis, KCR is continuing with all unwanted expenditure putting additional burden on the exchequer, he added.

Commenting on the 30-day action plan for the development of villages, he stated that entire exercise is aimed at diverting people’s attention. He said, “In 2014 too, the CM announced similar programme ‘Mana Vuru-Mana Pranalika’, but not a single rupee was released.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Raghunandan Rao CM K Chandrasekhar Rao KCR Telangana BJP telangana employee retirement age
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp