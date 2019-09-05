Telangana government not in a position to pay retirement benefits: BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP spokesperson Raghunandan Rao alleged that TS CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to increase the retirement age of State government employees to 60 or 61 years, as the State is facing financial crisis and not in a position to pay retirement benefits. Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Raghunandan Rao stated that since the State is bankrupt, the CM is now talking about increasing the retirement age. “KCR has no love for employees. He is doing so as the State does not have money to pay to retire employees,” he claimed.

The CM had destroyed the entire financial discipline of the State with his impractical programmes and schemes. Though the State is in deep financial crisis, KCR is continuing with all unwanted expenditure putting additional burden on the exchequer, he added.

Commenting on the 30-day action plan for the development of villages, he stated that entire exercise is aimed at diverting people’s attention. He said, “In 2014 too, the CM announced similar programme ‘Mana Vuru-Mana Pranalika’, but not a single rupee was released.”