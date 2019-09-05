Home States Telangana

With Rs 980 crore investment, Telangana sets mark in medical-technology industry

At least 22 domestic companies that manufacture medical devices, supplies have decided to set up units in Medical Devices Park; firms expected to create 4,000 jobs

Published: 05th September 2019 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan during an Express chat with TNIE editorial team in Hyderabad on Tuesday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the commissioning of SMT’s largest stent manufacturing unit in Sultanpur, the Medical Devices Park in Telangana has now garnered over Rs 980 crore in investments, with 22 domestic medical devices and supplies companies setting up their manufacturing unit in the park.

The companies are estimated to provide over 4,000 job opportunities. Additionally, a collaboration with the Medical Services Park has been invited by China’s top medical equipment and devices zones. Speaking to Express, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, ITEC and Industries, said, “Hyderabad has always been known for its prowess over the life sciences.”

He added, “However, we as a State have always paid more attention to just pharmaceuticals without any experience or stronghold in medical devices. Therefore, the Medical Devices Park was established to encourage domestic companies to manufacture high-end medical devices.”

Apart from SMT, some of the other key stakeholders of the park are Promea Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Arka Medical Devices and Virchow Biotech Pvt Ltd.

He further added, “There were multiple barriers to kick start the Medical Device Park. The primary one being, India is not known for its medical technology as compared to its thriving talent pool. High-end hospitals tend to use German or Korean manufactured devices. Therefore, breaking that stereotype was of utmost necessity, followed by an angel investor who would give a sense of confidence to other smaller companies to invest.” Currently, over 100 acres of the 250 acres of the Medical Devices Park has been allotted to the 22 companies, and the State government is expecting lump sum investment by international companies as well.

The Medical Devices Park has also signed two MoUs over the years with China Medical City in Taizhou and Gangwan Tech Park in South Korea for the purpose of knowledge sharing.
Shakthi Nagappan, Director of Life Sciences, said, “India is still at a very nascent stage when it comes to medical devices and med-tech. Therefore, a holistic environment to support and build prototypes for medical devices and electronics was required. And thus, a med-tech incubator, Ojas MedTech Incubator was formed.” SMT’s CEO, Ganesh Sabat, during the commissioning of the stent manufacturing unit said, “It was the transparent, hassle-free procedure, and lack of red tape that led us to start our unit in Hyderabad.”

According to sources, SMT, the Surat-based company did not have any plans to move their second manufacturing unit out of Gujarat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SMT Jayesh Ranjan principal secretary ITEC and Industries Promea Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Arka Medical Devices Virchow Biotech Pvt Ltd
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp