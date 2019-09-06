Telangana Congress in charge RC Khuntia denies plans to replace TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid speculation that the party high command is planning to appoint a new TPCC chief, AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia on Thursday clarified that there was no such proposal. There had been reports that Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy would replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy as TPCC chief in an attempt to revitalise the party that is reeling under multiple defections. Speaking to reporters at Delhi, Khuntia stated that the party had no plan to replace Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Meanwhile, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that no such discussion has taken place on the PCC chief. He also clarified that he was not in the race for the post.”The AICC had called for a meeting to discuss about the party’s membership drive. No discussion took place on appointing a new PCC chief,” he said.