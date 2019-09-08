Home States Telangana

Locals fume as Sangareddy struggles to handle its waste

Garbage-bed of excessive waste in the canal

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy town generates almost 60 metric tonnes of garbage on a daily basis. But almost for twenty days now, the municipality has failed to pick up the garbage piling up in every other corner of the town’s streets. Every few yards, the stench becomes unbearable as uncleared waste create a putrefying odour.

Previously, the municipality had depended on dumpyards on the outskirts of the town to dispose garbage. However, with the people living in the surrounding areas beginning to protest and obstructing municipal vehicles from dumping waste here, the officials are being forced to look for other options now. It may be mentioned that the government had sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore to the Sangareddy municipality three years ago, for the setting up of a proper dumpyard in the town. So far, however, the civic body has largely failed in the endeavour. Though the officials had identified a spot in Cheryala village of Kandi mandal for this purpose last year, they withdrew the proposal after strong backlash from villagers.

Following this, a land belonging to a TRS leader was taken on lease for `40,000 per month in Arutla village. But with the election defeat of TRS in the constituency, the party leaders started to oppose the dumping of garbage here. According to sources, the leader had even started to instigate the locals into conducting protests in this regard. Later, a government land near Hanumangadda thanda of Sangareddy was identified for the purpose. Out of the total 50 acres of land, the municipal officials were allotted 25 acres. Authorities even began to transport the garbage collected from Sangareddy to Hanumangadda and started dumping it in large pits.

Within a few days, however, the locals’ backlash became so strong that the municipality had to seek police aid to dump garbage in the area. Angered by this, a few women from thanda arrived at dumpyard with pesticide bottles and threatened to commit suicide there.

No alternative?

“The civic officials should take steps to recycle the garbage they collect and prevent the stench,” said a town resident.However, with no other immediate solution in sight, about 20 days ago, officials stopped the garbage collection itself. In fact, with nowhere to go, tractors filled with garbage previously collected have been simply parked in front of municipal office.

