Vinay Bhaskar to be chief whip in Telangana Assembly

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar will be the Government Chief Whip in the State Legislative Assembly and Bodakunti Venkateswarlu will be the Chief Whip in the Legislative Council. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed them on Saturday, two days ahead of the Budget session of the State Legislature. Vinay Bhaskar is a four-time MLA from Warangal West.

Rao also appointed Whips in both the Assembly and Council. Six MLAs — Gongidi Sunitha (Alair), Gampa Govardhan (Kamareddy), Guvvala Balaraju (Achampet), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally), Rega Kantha Rao (Pinapaka) and Balka Suman (Chennur) — will be government whips. Of them, Rega Kantha Rao is the only MLA among those who recently left Congress for TRS.

With regard to the Council, MLCs K Damodar Reddy, MS Prabhakar Rao, T Bhanu Prasad Rao and Karne Prabhakar will be the Whips.

Meanwhile, Chandrasekhar Rao also decided to constitute House Committees with the members from the Legislative Assembly and the Council. The names of members and chairpersonsn will be announced during the upcoming Budget session.